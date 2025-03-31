Analyst Sends Warning To Andrew Berry Ahead Of NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns need to get things right in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That has been one of the main issues with the team during the Andrew Berry era, and that just cannot happen again this time around.

With that in mind, ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo warned the general manager about dropping the ball again.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” he claimed that his job was on the line, adding that he will likely be fired if he messes up.

“Make no mistake about it, you screw this draft up, YOURE GONE,” Rizzo said.

"Make no mistake about it, you screw this draft up, YOURE GONE," – @TheRealTRizzo on Andrew Berry. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/UU4fGZODpN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 31, 2025

The controversial pundit called the roster a ‘disaster,’ adding that the best players on the team weren’t drafted on Berry’s watch.

Truth be told, while the roster isn’t as bad as he says it is, it’s hard to argue with anything else he said.

Granted, the Browns had to give up a lot of draft picks in the infamous Deshaun Watson trade, but even so, they didn’t do a good job with the picks they had left.

Berry has drafted one Pro Bowler so far during his tenure.

The Browns have the No. 2 pick and a total of ten picks this time; they can’t drop the ball again.

This NFL Draft will be crucial to making or breaking this team for years to come.

