Browns Are Showing Interest In ‘Underrated’ OL Prospect

The Cleveland Browns desperately need to revamp their offensive line.

They don’t have a lot of talent or youth there, and they might need to get creative to solve some of their issues.

Notably, that’s why they could consider going with a very intriguing prospect who might fly under the radar.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, they’re currently keeping an eye on TCU’s OL Bless Harris:

“TCU offensive lineman Bless Harris played more than 700 snaps at left tackle for the Horned Frogs this past season. Harris drew a lot of interest from NFL teams during the collegiate all-star circuit as a result. Scouts view him as an underrated prospect,” Melo said.

Harris isn’t the most sought-after tackle by any means, and he’s had several stops throughout the course of his collegiate career.

He’s played roughly 1,500 career snaps, and he’s spent time at Florida State and TCU.

Close to half of those snaps came last season, and most of them came at left tackle.

Even so, he’s also seen as a potential guard at the next level.

He only allowed two sacks and 14 pressures in 434 pass-blocking snaps, and he ranked No. 40 in pass-blocking efficiency out of 200 eligible players last season.

On the downside, he might need some time to make an impact at the next level, which is one of the reasons why he could see himself slip in the NFL Draft.

Also, he wasn’t very efficient against the run, and while he’s shown some solid instincts, he might need to put some work into his technique.

The Browns need to add more talent to the offensive line, and with Joel Bitonio most likely retiring after next season, it would make sense to add a tackle who can also slide in at guard and potentially replace him.

