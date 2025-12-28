Analyst Shuts Down Browns Speculation About Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of options to consider for their quarterback situation. Shedeur Sanders may be the guy they need, but they might not be entirely sold on him.

With that in mind, a fan reached out to team analyst Jeff Lloyd to inquire about the possibility of signing Mac Jones.

That’s why he had to remind him that Jones isn’t a free agent. Of course, that doesn’t mean that the Browns can’t find a way to get him. He’s expected to be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks in the trade market this offseason.

Jones has played very well as Brock Purdy’s backup this season. He’d be a great bridge quarterback option for any team, and the Browns should strongly consider making a run at him.

He’s still quite young, and it wasn’t that long ago that he made a Pro Bowl in his first year in the league. They could give up some assets to get him, and then sign him to a big-time contract extension if they like what they see.

He’d also probably be better than any of the prospects they might get in this year’s draft class outside of Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore.

That’s not to say that the Browns will be interested in his services or willing to give up whatever it may take to get him. Still, he’s definitely worth consideration.

NEXT:

Stats Show How Mason Graham Has Improved In Key Stat