Analyst Sounds Off On 2 Browns Player After Sunday’s Performances

The Cleveland Browns have multiple issues to work through after their latest outing, a 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of the biggest areas of concern is the special teams unit.

Cleveland’s struggles on that unit were pronounced against Pittsburgh.

Placekicker Dustin Hopkins again missed multiple field goals in his Week 14 outing while kick returner Kadarius Toney muffed a crucial punt, giving the Steelers the football back to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Their performances were too much for analyst Adam “The Bull” Gerstenhaber to handle.

On Sunday, the analyst sounded off about these two players in an expletive-filled rant about both Hopkins and Toney.

“Let the two of them hitchhike. Don’t even let him get home. Don’t even let them get on the bus or the plane,” Gerstenhaber said.

"Let the two of them hitchhike. Don't even let him get home"@adamthebull slams WR/PR Kadarius Toney and Dustin Hopkins after their rough performances against Pittsburgh 🤬 pic.twitter.com/3YPCQCwynS — BetRivers Network (@BRNPodcasts) December 9, 2024

Gerstenhaber did not hold back his thoughts on Toney especially, saying that “he can’t play.”

“Are the Browns going to fix the fact that he can’t hold onto the ball? He’s a bum; he is a waste … Kadarius Toney and Dustin Hopkins should have to walk home,” Gerstenhaber added.

Before Toney’s muffed punt, the player had returned four punts for 44 yards, including a 19-yard return against the Steelers.

Toney was also flagged for taunting in the fourth quarter after he threw a football at a Steelers player following his fair catch.

Hopkins is now 9-of-17 from field goals since October 6th, missing nearly as many as he has made since his 7-of-8 start to the season.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Gets Honest About Browns' 3-10 Record