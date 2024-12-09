Myles Garrett Gets Honest About Browns’ 3-10 Record

The Cleveland Browns fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-14 on Sunday, dropping their record to 3-10 on the year.

Cleveland’s loss officially eliminated the Browns from playoff contention, ending their hopes of back-to-back postseason appearances.

Despite their record, the Browns will have something to play for, according to Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett.

After his team’s loss, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year gave an honest answer about his feelings on the team’s poor record this season.

“I”m just looking forward to the next game. That’s all that’s promised to us. So go out and continue playing for your team, your brothers, the name on the back of your jersey. There’s a legacy behind all of that. Find your why, and make these count, whether they add to something at the end of the year or not, make them count,” Garrett said.

#Browns Myles Garrett on dealing with 3-10 after having such high hopes for season. pic.twitter.com/DEpZXzkP4V — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 8, 2024

Garrett finished the contest against Pittsburgh with three tackles and one sack.

The defensive end now stands at 99.5 career sacks, and his next quarterback takedown in 2024 would make him the youngest player to have achieved his 100th career sack.

Defensively, the Browns did a better job on Sunday than in their previous outing against the Denver Broncos, a game where Garrett and his teammates surrendered 400 total offensive yards.

The Browns have plenty of meaningful games remaining on the schedule as two of the team’s four games left on the schedule are against AFC North rivals.

Cleveland can also have an eye toward the future now, giving several individuals an audition for the 2025 NFL season.

