Former Rams Teammate Gives An Honest Jared Verse Review

Jared Verse made a very good impression on the Cleveland Browns after arriving last month in the trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Though he’s just entering his third NFL season, the 25-year-old stood out as much for his attitude and leadership as he did for his excellent play on the field.

It was seen as a breath of fresh air compared to Garrett’s demeanor and reported issues with teammates. So, even though Verse may not be able to match the record-breaking sack totals of his predecessor, he can more than make up for it with his intangibles.

According to former Rams teammate and college roommate Braden Fiske, that should come as no surprise, as he recently gave an honest review of Verse, who has always displayed those same team-building traits.

“Aside from how talented Jared was on the field, I think one of his best attributes was the way he was able to bring people together. The way he was able to form a brotherhood. I expect him to do the same thing in Cleveland. He strives for greatness, and he does that by bringing people along with him,” Fiske said.

What are the Browns getting in @JaredVerse1 ? “He talked a lot of crap” 🤣 But… "He strives for greatness and he does that bringing people along with him." – Braden Fiske on his former college roommate and Rams teammate. pic.twitter.com/vYdRqUANEQ — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 25, 2026

A pair of defensive linemen, Verse and Fiske entered the league together as the Rams’ first-round and second-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Verse was the No. 19 overall choice coming out of Florida State, and Fiske was taken at No. 39 overall.

The duo went on to finish first and third in the voting for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, with Verse winning the award. The similarities do not end there, as Fiske posted 11.5 sacks during their two professional seasons together, while Verse had 12.0.

Now, while Fiske will look to make up for some of that production playing alongside Garrett, Verse has a bigger task ahead of him trying to match those numbers in Cleveland’s defense. If his performance at his only minicamp was any indication, he is about to take on a more prominent role in training camp, with the first full-team workout set for July 29.

In 34 NFL games, Verse has 124 combined tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 45 quarterback hits, and five forced fumbles. He also has some of the best pass-rush metrics in the game during that time.

Though he likely can never make Browns fans forget about Garrett, Verse can do enough on his own to make a prominent name for himself.

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