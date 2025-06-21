Analyst Speaks Out About Negativity Towards Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders came to the Cleveland Browns with all the spotlight and expectations in the world, given what his last name is, and all the noise got a bit louder this past week after news came out that he recently received a pair of speeding tickets and missed a court appearance as well.

Sanders doesn’t have to do much to generate headlines, but for a prospect who already slipped in the draft largely due to character concerns, the media was always going to run with this situation and have plenty to say.

Chris Oldach said on the air Friday on ESPN Cleveland that while Sanders’ two speeding tickets were dumb and reckless, he doesn’t need to be cut over something like this.

“He doesn’t need to get cut over this,” Oldach said.

"He doesn't need to get cut over this," – @TheOGPAW on the Shedeur Sanders speeding tickets. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/CiaFpcnYEC — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 20, 2025

Fans and media members who are pushing for Sanders to be cut for this are being overreactive, as Sanders has been honest about the situation and taken full responsibility while saying he will learn from this.

Most people do stupid things when they are 23, and many of those stupid things are much worse than driving too fast on an empty highway.

While this surely won’t help endear him to Browns fans and it won’t help him move up the depth chart, it’s important to be thankful that he is acknowledging his mistakes and vows to be better before he potentially goes down a bad path and does something even worse.

For a fan base that has already had two quarterbacks do much, much worse things off the field in Johnny Manziel and Deshaun Watson, perhaps the backlash against Sanders comes from being let down by those two other quarterbacks in the past.

Let’s all hope Sanders simply learns and improves, and we can all move on.

NEXT:

David Njoku Sends Clear Message About Browns Ahead Of Season