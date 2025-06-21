David Njoku Sends Clear Message About Browns Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns are generating buzz as training camp approaches, with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco emerging as the early leader in what promises to be an intriguing position battle.

The former Super Bowl MVP has quickly adapted to Kevin Stefanski’s offensive system, positioning himself ahead of rookie Shedeur Sanders and creating excitement throughout the organization.

Veteran tight end David Njoku shared his thoughts at June’s celebrity softball game, highlighting how valuable a seasoned quarterback presence can be.

His comments reflected growing optimism and seemed to send a clear signal about where the Browns stand heading into the 2025 season.

“It’s all very exciting for sure… Words are words, we gotta put in the work and get after it,” Njoku said.

Browns TE David Njoku discussed Joe Flacco’s return & getting back to Kevin Stefanski’s offense that worked: “It’s all very exciting for sure… Words are words, we gotta put in the work and get after it.” pic.twitter.com/BqszYk6cdc — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) June 20, 2025

Flacco’s strong finish to the 2023 season has carried momentum into the offseason program, where he’s been taking consistent reps with the first team alongside Kenny Pickett.

The veteran quarterback has demonstrated impressive command of Stefanski’s scheme, particularly excelling in downfield throws and red zone situations during team drills.

Meanwhile, rookies Sanders and Gabriel have been working primarily with the backup units as the coaching staff evaluates the depth chart.

Stefanski has emphasized that the focus remains on installation rather than competition, but those observing practice sessions have noticed Flacco’s standout performances.

The veteran’s consistency and poise have become defining characteristics during these foundational phases of preparation.

His presence brings a calming influence to the offensive unit, allowing younger players to develop while providing stability at the most crucial position.

For a Browns organization seeking to build on recent success, having an experienced quarterback like Flacco establish early rhythm could prove invaluable.

NEXT:

Former Browns Coach Defends Shedeur Sanders Amid Criticism