Analyst Suggest Deshaun Watson’s Contract Does Not Hold Back Browns

With multiple quarterbacks signing nine-figure extensions this year, analysts across the board are looking at how those signings are hurting top-tier teams in their quests to assemble talent around those high-priced signal callers.

The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are no different.

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract when he came to Cleveland, and he has three years remaining on that deal.

The quarterback recently agreed to restructure his deal, moving his cap hit to a future date as the Browns freed up nearly $62 million in cap space this season to pursue big-name free agents or players via trade.

While Watson’s restructured deal will make his cap hit above $70 million for the final two years of the deal, Browns GM Andrew Berry has been ahead of the curve at making moves as he acquires talent to surround his veteran quarterback.

Analyst Jack Duffin sees that flexibility as a means to keep the Browns assembling top-notch talent up and down the roster.

On a recent episode of “The Dawgs” Podcast, the analyst detailed why Watson’s contract – despite its overwhelming size – is not harming the Browns (via X).

“Jimmy Haslam spends $50 million a year more than average, well Deshaun Watson’s free,” Duffin said, adding, “Deshaun Watson’s contract’s not holding them back.”

@JackDuffin explains how, based on the the #Browns spending $50M+ more than the league average, Deshaun Watson's $46M/year contract is essentially "free." You need to watch this full episode. We fans only have a small grasp of the intricate salary cap model that Andrew Berry… pic.twitter.com/nYX0F8kCuw — The Dawgs – A Cleveland Browns Podcast (@thedawgspodcast) September 2, 2024

Duffin was quick to point out that Watson has not lived up to the deal through his first two seasons with the team.

Yet Duffin sees the Browns as being a viable playoff contender as long as Watson is at least average.

Anything above average out of Watson would make Cleveland a Super Bowl contender, Duffin added.

