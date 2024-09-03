Wyatt Teller Gives Strong Response About Dawand Jones’ Ability

Last year, the Cleveland Browns went through multiple offensive linemen, especially at the tackle position, due to season-ending injuries.

Veterans Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin, and then-rookie Dawand Jones, all were lost due to knee issues they experienced during the 2023 campaign.

While both Conklin and Jones have returned to practice and appear ready to start the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Wills has not returned to practice yet.

Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller was asked about Jones playing in place of Wills to start the season, and the guard offered a strong response to Jones’ ability.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared Tellers’ response on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“I’d say he was pretty confident when we was out there blocking T.J. Watt who’s a pretty damn good pass rusher,” Teller said of Jones.

Jones played in 11 games during his rookie campaign, starting nine of those contests.

The 6-foot-8 tackle was credited with playing 712 offensive snaps last season, earning 87 percent of his team’s snap counts during his 11 games.

Jones played at Ohio State before coming to Cleveland, and the Browns picked him in the fourth round of last year’s NFL Draft.

The 347-pound athlete was penalized only three times in 2023, including two false start flags.

While the Browns have not shared their depth chart, analysts believe that Jones will start at right tackle while Conklin will play the left tackle position against Dallas.

Wills has been a left tackle throughout his pro playing day, and Conklin’s ability to play a position he last played extensively in college will determine how successful the offensive line will be on Sunday.

