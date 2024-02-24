Analyst Suggests Browns Should Sign 2 Veteran QBs For Next Season

With the 2024 NFL offseason getting ready to kick off, the Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make.

Bolstering the defense and targeting a high-profile wide receiver have been at the top of discussions for the most part.

However, apart from these two moves, many think that targeting a quality quarterback should also be at the top of the priority list.

ESPN writer Aaron Schatz, for one, thinks the Browns should target two of their own former backups (via ESPN).

A classic FO piece that we used to do for ESPN+ ($). I took it on myself this year. Bold Moves for all 32 teams. I don't agree with all of them, but you have to agree — these moves are bold!https://t.co/VOWHujpjM8 — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) February 23, 2024

The two QBs that Schatz thinks the Browns should target are Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett.

Flacco had huge success in the second half of last season, as he had the offense playing their best football of the year and guided the Browns to the playoffs.

Brissett, who was with the Browns in 2022, is coming off a year as the backup for the Washington Commanders.

Brissett didn’t see quite as much success as Flacco, but he had his moments, and the offense was efficient under his watch.

Schatz, like many others, has been unimpressed with Deshaun Watson since he joined the Browns in 2022.

As such, he believes that bringing in one or two solid backup QBs could spark Watson’s competitive juices and have him playing at his former caliber.

Additionally, having two solid backups who have had success with the Browns also provides a backup plan in case Watson gets off to a slow start again.

While Brissett will most likely be willing to sign on as a backup, Flacco has expressed a desire to return to the league as a starter, although it remains unclear if that’s a possibility.