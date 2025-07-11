Browns Nation

Friday, July 11, 2025
Analyst Urges Browns To Give Young QB ‘A Chance’

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has become one of the most fascinating storylines heading into the 2025 season.

With multiple options vying for the starting role, including veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and potential rookie additions like Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, the battle remains wide open.

NFL analyst Aditi Kinkhabwala believes one particular quarterback deserves more consideration than he’s currently receiving.

“When I talk about Kenny Pickett, what I really mean is, can we just give him a chance before we write him off? Can we at least let him be in a building with a functional offensive staff? […] I just think that he’s been written off before he’s ever really had a chance. That’s what gets me so riled up,” Kinkhabwala said.

The analyst’s passionate defense centers on a crucial point about Pickett’s career trajectory.

Throughout his time in the league, he has never operated within a truly cohesive offensive system where the head coach, coordinator, and position coaches work in perfect harmony.

This foundational element proves essential for quarterback development, yet it has remained elusive for the former Pittsburgh Steeler.

His time in Philadelphia gave him a taste of how things should actually work. Even without much playing time, Pickett got to see a well-run offense up close.

That experience has shown up in Cleveland’s offseason workouts, where he’s looked sharper and earned first-team reps while building chemistry with his new teammates.

After two rough seasons in Pittsburgh dealing with coaching chaos and offensive struggles, Cleveland might be where his comeback story starts.

The Browns have seen improvements in his decision-making and mobility during OTAs and minicamp. But with competition heating up, they have to decide whether betting on his potential makes sense.

The question remains whether Pickett can rise to the top when it matters. If he doesn’t, was this opportunity ever really his to claim in the first place?

Browns Nation