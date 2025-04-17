Andrew Berry Reveals Injury Update On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns suffered a major loss last season.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sustained a season-ending neck injury, and there have been little to no updates about his condition.

With that in mind, GM Andrew Berry talked about him in his latest media availability, but the report wasn’t encouraging or clarifying.

As reported by Scott Petrak on X, Berry claimed that Owusu-Koramoah’s timeline was ‘a bit nebulous,’ although he’s making some progress.

Browns GM Andrew Berry doesn't have update on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (neck). "JOK's timeline is a bit nebulous, he is progressing." — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) April 17, 2025

Some insiders believe that Owusu-Koramoah won’t be cleared to play next season, while others believe he won’t be able to play ever again.

Neck injuries are life-threatening, and as such, he has to make sure to get back to full strength before even thinking about the potential repercussions on his career and how that might affect his team.

Owusu-Koramoah took a huge leap in 2023 under Jim Schwartz’s tutelage, and he looked like a rising star at the linebacker position.

Needless to say, losing him put the team in a tough position, and even though linebackers aren’t that crucial in Schwartz’s defensive system, it’s not easy to replace that kind of production.

The Browns will be hard-pressed to bounce back after a three-win season in 2024.

The defense regressed from its dominant ways in 2023, and the coaching staff as a whole will be under the scope to make sure that doesn’t happen again in the following campaign.

As for Owusu-Koramoah, the team can’t do much but stay supportive and be with him all the way.

