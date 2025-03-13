Bernie Kosar Is Trying To Recruit Free Agent QB To Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a veteran quarterback.

Unfortunately, there aren’t many options out there, and several suitors are looking to get the same players.

With that in mind, former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar made sure to help his former team recruit their rumored primary target.

Kosar took to X to share a picture of himself with Ciara, Russell Wilson’s wife.

The Browns will reportedly meet with Wilson, who’s also going to have a sit-down with the New York Giants.

Wilson went 6-6 in 12 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

His team lost five games in a row to close out the year, including one in the playoffs, and he didn’t look good down the stretch.

Then again, it’s not like there are many options out there.

He’s significantly better than Daniel Jones, and Kirk Cousins is now likely to stay with the Atlanta Falcons.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he might be a better option from a football perspective, but he brings a lot of drama with him, and that’s the last thing the Browns need from their quarterback.

Wilson might be a solid bridge quarterback.

The Browns will build their offense around play-action and the running game, and Wilson still has a cannon for an arm and a perennial willingness to take deep shots down the field.

It might not have been what Browns fans had in mind before the start of the offseason, but it’s definitely not a far-fetched idea.

NEXT:

Former GM Reveals How Browns Should Pitch Russell Wilson