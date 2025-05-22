Browns Nation

Thursday, May 22, 2025
Bernie Kosar Says 2 Browns QBs Should Not Start

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

 

There’s plenty of debate swirling around who should start at quarterback for the Browns in Week 1.

The consensus seems to tilt toward veteran options like Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco, offering reliability and experience.

However, a vocal segment of the fan base is eager to see what rookies Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel can bring to the table.

Should one of them start right away? Not everyone supports that idea.

Former Browns legend Bernie Kosar addressed the topic during his recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.”

“The rookies, I think it’s absolutely best, even if you’re God, to not play right away, especially on a rough team. We haven’t developed a quarterback since 1999, since the team’s comeback,” Kosar said.

Kosar made it clear that throwing Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel into the fire right away wouldn’t be wise.

For him, success requires patience, letting the offense settle and allowing the speed of the game to slow down for these rookies.

He isn’t suggesting benching them for an entire season, but easing them in gradually could set them up for sustained success.

With the Browns unlikely to contend for a championship this season, there’s no need to rush important quarterback decisions.

Despite enduring a difficult 3-14 campaign in 2024, promise remains on this Browns roster.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski continues to be the most successful leader Cleveland has employed this century.

Superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett recently recommitted to the team, ensuring the defense maintains its elite anchor.

Yet even with key pieces in place, the persistent quarterback dilemma continues to hold the team back.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation