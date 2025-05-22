Browns Defender Named Team’s ‘Best-Kept Secret’

The Cleveland Browns are looking ahead after a forgettable three-win season that fell far short of playoff expectations.

As the team works through OTAs with a full 90-man roster, several unfamiliar names are competing for spots and attention.

Among these lesser-known players, a few could emerge as significant contributors for the 2025 campaign.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder recently highlighted one such player when identifying each NFL team’s “best-kept secret.”

For the Cleveland Browns, third-year defensive end Isaiah McGuire earned this distinction after showing remarkable development and potential.

“After beginning the season as a rotational player, McGuire played his way into the starting lineup at the tail end of the year. His performance as a run defender was a big reason, earning an 86.1 PFF grade in that department and racking up eight tackles for loss. Considering Myles Garrett will be the opposing offensive line’s primary focus, the Missouri product could make a name for himself during his third season in 2025,” Holder said.

McGuire, selected in the fourth round of the 2023 draft from Missouri, took time finding his footing in the NFL.

His rookie season served primarily as a development year, with just 93 snaps played while sitting behind starter Za’Darius Smith and backups Ogbo Okoronkwo and Alex Wright.

Everything changed when Smith was traded during the 2024 season. Given an opportunity to showcase his abilities, McGuire made the most of his 469 snaps.

Despite not being among the league leaders in total snaps, his impact in run defense was undeniable.

McGuire impressed with 19 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles throughout the season. His performance earned him the fourth-highest run defense grade among all NFL edge rushers.

With this trajectory and increased opportunity ahead, McGuire appears poised for a potential breakout season.

