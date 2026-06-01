Jerry Jeudy Left No Doubt About Where His Head Is At Heading Into 2026

Jerry Jeudy knows exactly what people are saying about him heading into 2026, and he wants the entire NFL world to know that he is not the least bit rattled by any of it.

Speaking to reporters during the Browns’ offseason program, Jeudy delivered a statement that left absolutely no room for interpretation about where his head is heading into what many consider the most important season of his career.

“I’m very confident. I’m going to always be confident by the amount of work I just put in throughout the offseason. I’m just waiting for it to transition to on the field,” Jeudy said.

That is the mindset of a player who has done the work and is not interested in debating his ceiling with anyone who has not been in the building watching him put the work in.

In 2024, his first season in Cleveland, he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns and earned Pro Bowl recognition as one of the better receivers in the entire conference. That version of Jeudy is a legitimate number one receiver on most NFL rosters. What happened in 2025, just 50 catches for 602 yards and two scores, was a significant regression that left questions hanging over him heading into this offseason.

But context matters. The offensive line was a disaster in 2025, surrendering pressure at a rate that made it nearly impossible for any quarterback to consistently find his target on time. The quarterback situation was unstable throughout the season. Jeudy was operating in conditions that would have dragged down virtually any receiver’s production.

Now the line is rebuilt. Todd Monken’s offense is designed to create the kind of spacing and mismatches that a route runner of Jeudy’s caliber can exploit. KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Isaiah Bond all demand defensive attention that was not available to take heat off Jeudy a year ago.

He did the work. The circumstances around him are better. The confidence is clearly there.

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