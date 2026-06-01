Analyst Reveals Hidden Cost Of Trading Myles Garrett Nobody Is Talking About

Almost all of the talk in the trade rumors involving Myles Garrett is focused on what the Cleveland Browns would get back in any deal. There are very few conversations about what the Browns would be losing if they parted with the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Garrett is not only the best pass rusher in the game, who set the NFL single-season record for sacks last year, but he also allows everyone else on Cleveland’s highly ranked defense to do their jobs better. For example, linebacker Carson Schwesinger was freed up to make almost 160 tackles on his way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year and landing his jersey in the Hall of Fame.

With that in mind, analyst Ken Carman revealed the hidden cost of trading Garrett, saying it would not only make the Browns worse now, but it also could hurt their pursuit of quarterback Arch Manning in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“You’ve got to think about the ramifications of [Myles Garrett] not being here. It makes your defense worse. How much worse does it make your defense? Well, when you have to start and finish your game plan with 95, it tends to make other people to make plays for you. If he’s is no longer there, this defense is gonna fall out of the top 5. You’re looking at a middle-of-the-road defense. If your offense is still behind, you’re looking at a top 5 draft pick. We all know the golden goose out of this draft. We all know [Arch Manning] is the golden goose. Will the Manning family allow it?” Carman said.

"If (Myles) is no longer there, this defense is gonna fall out of the top 5. If your offense is still behind, you're looking at a top 5 draft pick… Will the Manning family allow it?" 🚨@KenCarman says the Browns trading Myles Garrett could make them an unappealing team for… pic.twitter.com/Ls1MrI2GMD — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 1, 2026

Trading away Garrett would signal that the Browns do not plan to contend this season and instead will be in competition for the No. 1 overall pick. There, Manning most likely will be the leading contender, but his family has a history of orchestrating the draft to an outcome of their preference.

Dealing away Garrett would likely make the Browns far less attractive to the Mannings as they evaluate where their latest QB might play in the NFL. His uncles, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, both made declarations that landed them with the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants, respectively, rather than with franchises of lesser reputations where they would have gone without their machinations.

So, trading Garrett would make the Browns worse immediately, as they already have been looking for additional pass-rushing help even with him on the roster. Then, it might not make them significantly better in the future, because the haul of draft picks they acquire still might not allow them to land the QB prospect of their choice.

Until Garrett shows up at practice and declares his full commitment to the franchise, rather than posting to social media, these conversations will continue, and there may not be a happy ending in sight.

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There Is a Browns Position Battle Flying Under The Radar