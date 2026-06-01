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Analyst Reveals What Browns’ Trade Demands Should Be For Myles Garrett

Mike Battaglino
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Analyst Reveals What Browns’ Trade Demands Should Be For Myles Garrett
(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

 

Heading toward the 2026 NFL Draft, trade rumors involving Myles Garrett reached their most recent peak, so much so that there was consistent speculation about what kind of huge return the Browns would receive if they decided to part with the two-time Defensive Player of the Year. It was thought that it would be impossible for the Browns to turn down the overwhelming packages of multiple draft picks they would be getting.

Either those offers never materialized, or the Browns turned them down because a trade wasn’t made, and Garrett is still on the team. Yet, because Cleveland changed the wording in his contract to make it easier to deal him away, that idea will never go away.

Now, a combination of forces is building those rumors back up to a fever pitch. After June 1, trades are easier to make around the NFL, due to the way salary cap ramifications are determined.

In addition, Garrett has not shown up to any of the Browns’ minicamps or OTAs, choosing to post on social media rather than meet with new head coach Todd Monken. It’s a set of circumstances that is becoming too hard for the Browns and their fans, not to mention the media, to ignore.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter revealed what the Browns’ trade demands should be for Garrett, and they align with what they have been in the past.

“At bare minimum, you’re talking two first-round picks and an impact player. Maybe three first-round picks plus additional picks on top of that. Even though he’s in the 30-year-old range, the value is still there for him,” Ruiter said.

Any deal would likely involve a team that believes it can contend for the Super Bowl, especially if Garrett makes it clear that competing for a championship would be his preference. That would make any return the Browns receive a bit less, as those picks would ultimately be lower in the draft.

Cleveland must approach this situation with care, as the franchise would not only be worse off in the short term by trading Garrett, but that also could prove costly as the Browns try to convince quarterback Arch Manning that they would be a worthy franchise if they are in line to select him in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Based on Garrett’s trade request just last year and all of the chatter surrounding him now, his leaving the Browns looks to be getting more likely by the day.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Hidden Cost Of Trading Myles Garrett Nobody Is Talking About
Mike Battaglino
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Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

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