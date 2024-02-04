Brian Daboll Notes What Browns Are Getting With Ken Dorsey

By now, word has spread around the NFL that one of the top offensive coordinators available this offseason is off the market.

Recently, the Cleveland Browns finalized a deal to hire Ken Dorsey, who was with the Buffalo Bills for the last two years, as their offensive coordinator.

While it’s unclear what types of responsibilities Dorsey will have in regards to play-calling, he’s one of the sharpest offensive minds in the game.

This is especially true when you ask Brian Daboll, who is currently the head coach for the New York Giants but was Dorsey’s boss when the two coached together in Buffalo (via Mary Kay Cabot on Twitter).

#Giants coach Brian Daboll tells clevelanddotcom what the #Browns are getting in new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey: https://t.co/D39lC1NNe0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 3, 2024

Daboll has nothing but good words to say about Dorsey.

From his likable personality to his work ethic to his mind for the game, Daboll knows what type of man and coach Dorsey is, and he likes every bit of it.

While Dorsey became famous last year for a fiery tantrum in which he smashed his headset and keyboard after a tough loss, his competitive edge is part of what makes him a great coach.

In addition to that, Daboll says that Dorsey is one of the best teachers in the game, which is what the Browns need if they hope to get Deshaun Watson and the offense on the same page next year.

To that point, Dorsey has previously worked with Josh Allen and Cam Newton, two of the top running quarterbacks in the game.

Finally, Daboll also pointed out that Dorsey has experience with every aspect of Cleveland’s offense, which means he’ll be able to hit the ground running.