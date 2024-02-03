Browns Nation

Analyst Reveals Who Should Call Plays For The Browns

browns locker room with helmets
Cleveland Browns helmets hang in the Browns locker room at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

 

On the heels of firing offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, there has been much speculation as to who would become the new Cleveland Browns playcaller.

Granted, Van Pelt wasn’t actually in charge of calling plays for the Browns, as that job was handled by head coach Kevin Stefanski.

However, with the firing of Van Pelt and the hiring of new offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, there is speculation that Stefanski might be willing to give up playcalling duties in favor of Dorsey.

Seemingly everyone is weighing in on the situation, including legendary sports reporter for The Plain Dealer (via Cleveland Browns on cleveland.com via YouTube.)

While he has been critical of Stefanski in the past, Pluto believes that he should retain playcalling duties, at least for this year.

While Dorsey turned heads in Buffalo as their offensive coordinator, he only has a year and a half of playcalling experience, as detailed by Pluto.

Therefore, with how inexperienced he is in comparison to Stefanski, who has called plays during his entire tenure with the Browns, as well as for two years with the Minnesota Vikings, it makes sense that he continues calling plays.

However, depending on how the year goes for Dorsey, Stefanski, and company, those responsibilities could change at any time.

It’s also worth noting that while head coaches handling playcalling duties used to be uncommon, it’s more prevalent than ever.

It’s also worth noting that Stefanski had one of the best playcalling seasons of his career, as he helped the Browns win 11 games and make the playoffs for the second time in the last five years.

Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

