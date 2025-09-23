Browns Announce 2 Key Roster Moves

The Cleveland Browns continue reshaping their roster following their Week 3 victory over the Green Bay Packers, with the front office making strategic moves to balance youth and veteran leadership.

Kevin Stefanski’s team is navigating injuries and lineup adjustments while maintaining momentum from their recent success.

The organization remains focused on building depth at key positions as the season progresses.

Cleveland announced two roster changes this week that reflect their ongoing commitment to player development.

“We’ve signed WR Luke Floriea to the practice squad and released DE K.J. Henry from the practice squad,” the Browns announced.

Luke Floriea returns to Cleveland after an impressive preseason was disrupted by a hamstring injury.

The Mentor, Ohio native recorded 100 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns in college, showcasing the ability that initially caught the Browns’ attention.

His local connections and strong work ethic have earned respect within the organization since his arrival.

Floriea was placed on waivers with an injury designation in August, making his return particularly noteworthy.

The Browns’ decision to bring him back signals confidence in his long-term potential once he reaches full health.

His familiarity with the system should help accelerate his development.

The corresponding move involved releasing defensive end K.J. Henry from the practice squad.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Clemson product was claimed off waivers in July and provided depth during the preseason before joining the practice squad earlier this month.

His release reflects the constant roster evaluation process teams must navigate.

