Browns Announce 2 Roster Moves On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns are keeping two of their players.

They’ve chosen to tender two exclusive rights free agents, preventing them from hitting free agency.

LB Winston Reid and TE Blake Whiteheart got the nod, and they’ll stay with the team for a little longer.

We've tendered LB Winston Reid and TE Blake Whiteheart 📰 » https://t.co/bNWOdpDzgv pic.twitter.com/2iLIQvy1I6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 4, 2025

Whitehead made 11 appearances (two starts) for Kevin Stefanski’s team last season.

He logged six catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Overall, he’s made 13 career appearances since he joined the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest back in 2023.

Reid, on the other hand, joined the team as an undrafted free agent last offseason.

He made 16 appearances (three starts) last season, recording 15 tackles, two passes defended, half of a sack, and one fumble recovery.

He also had a role on special teams with eight tackles and even played a little on offense as a blocker in short-yardage situations.

Needless to say, neither of these players is expected to have a prominent role next season, but all teams can use some depth.

Also, with the Browns facing some salary-cap limitations, retaining as many players on team-friendly deals as possible should be a priority.

