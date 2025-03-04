Former Player Says Browns Are Facing Tough Decision With 1 Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns would certainly love to keep Nick Chubb around.

He’s always been a class act and a hard-working player, and there was a time when he could make a case for being the most impactful player on the team, even slightly more than Myles Garrett.

However, Father Time spares no victims, and with his most recent injury, it’s hard to believe he’s ever going to get back to his All-Pro-caliber level.

That’s why Hanford Dixon believes the Browns are in a tough spot with him right now.

“He’s a fan favorite but we don’t know if he’s going to be okay with these injuries,” Dixon said.

Will Nick Chubb be a Cleveland Brown next year? #DawgPound "He's a fan favorite but we don't know if he's going to be okay with these injuries." – @HanfordDixon29 presented by: @liptonhardtea pic.twitter.com/sKiF2Rb3V4 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) March 4, 2025

Talking on his show, the legendary defender stated that everybody loves Chubb and that he is a huge fan favorite.

Nevertheless, with that kind of injury, there are just no guarantees.

Chubb has been tied to multiple teams over the past couple of weeks, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Needless to say, the fans would hate to see him leave, much less join a divisional rival.

The Browns are also in a tough spot financially right now, as they don’t have that much money to spend and desperately need to get under the salary cap.

That makes it even more complicated for them to retain Chubb.

Perhaps they could sign him to a four-year qualifying offer contract or give him a low-money, incentives-based deal.

But other teams will most likely be in a position to offer him either more money or a better shot at winning a Super Bowl, so it seems unlikely that he will be back.

