Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for their first game without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson helming the offense this week when the squad hosts their AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland could be getting some help for that contest.

The Browns announced three roster moves ahead of the contest on Saturday, activating offensive guard Wyatt Teller, waiving cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, and elevating wide receiver Jaelon Darden from the practice squad (via X).

We've activated G Wyatt Teller and elevated WR Jaelon Darden from the practice squad 📰 » https://t.co/ISNQvf8hra pic.twitter.com/c0r3lHnq3X — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 26, 2024

Teller is returning after a stint on the Injured Reserve (IR) list, having spent time there following the team’s Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.

In that game, Teller left with an MCL sprain and was seen leaving the facility on crutches.

Teller is officially listed as questionable ahead of the game on this week’s NFL-mandated injury report, but the guard practiced for the first time in nearly a month on Wednesday.

The guard started the first three games of the season before suffering a knee injury.

Hailassie had been activated for one game this season, playing on eight special teams snaps against the Philadephia Eagles.

The cornerback played in nine games last season for the Browns, starting one contest in 2023.

Darden has participated in three contests for the Browns this season, meaning the wide receiver would have to be elevated from the practice squad fully as he’s met the limit of contests where he could be temporarily included on game-day rosters.

The 5-foot-8 athlete played in the season opener against Dallas as well as the past two contests for the Browns.

