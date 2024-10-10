Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves

After more than a dozen players have been placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list this season, the Browns are finally getting some good news with some of those athletes returning to action.

To make room for those athletes, Cleveland made several roster decisions on Tuesday to clear spots on the 53-man roster.

Now, the Browns have made additional moves to add more depth to their team.

Analyst Spencer German shared on X the news that Cleveland made four more roster moves on Thursday.

“Browns announce that they’ve signed CB Tony Brown II to the active roster from the practice squad,” German wrote, adding, “The team has also added G Javion Cohen, DT Sam Kamara and TE Blake Whiteheart to the practice squad.”

Brown has already appeared in three games for the Browns this season, meaning he had to be elevated full-time from the practice squad to continue playing for Cleveland.

In those three games, Brown has made his presence known on the special teams as he forced a fumble on the opening kickoff against the New York Giants, one the Browns cashed in for seven quick points on their first play from scrimmage.

Brown has played exclusively on special teams, earning 69 snaps through his three games.

All three of the players signed to the practice squad have played at least once this season for Cleveland.

Kamara played in four games, recording 123 snaps on special teams and defense.

Whiteheart also participated in four games, catching three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Cohen was used in only one game for the Browns, earning three special teams snaps for the squad.

