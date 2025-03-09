Browns Announce Big Contract Extension With Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns and Myles Garrett are back on speaking terms.

More than that, it seems like they’re better than ever.

Following weeks of distress and back-and-forth, the star pass-rusher has changed his stance on his trade request.

If anything, he’s going to be there for the long run.

According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Garrett and the Browns have reached an agreement on a record-breaking contract extension.

From trade to truce and beyond: the Browns and Myles Garrett reached agreement today on a record contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money and now makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, sources tell ESPN.… pic.twitter.com/scNWJH2vFX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2025

He will reportedly average a whopping $40 million per year and will get $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

With this deal, Garrett has now officially become the highest-paid-non-QB in the history of the game.

Garrett was always expected to break the bank and get a market-altering contract extension in his new deal.

Garrett had gone on the record to claim that he wanted to pursue a Super Bowl while he was still in his prime, and he repeatedly stated that his trade request wasn’t a power move to get some leverage on this new deal.

Then again, even when it’s not about money, it is.

Garrett has earned every single penny of this contract extension, and this will now put an end to all speculation about his future with the organization.

Barring another shocking turn of events, he’ll be a Cleveland Brown through his prime years.

