Report: Browns Eyeing Reunion With Former QB

The Cleveland Browns have to keep all their options open.

As much as they will most likely get a rookie quarterback in either the first or the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they will also target a veteran in free agency.

Unfortunately, the free-agent pool isn’t very deep or appealing this time around.

However, there’s one guy who makes perfect sense for them, and he’s a familiar face to the organization.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns could pick up the phone and work on a reunion with Joe Flacco, who became a fan favorite in his short-lived tenure in Northeast Ohio:

“At the age of 40, he still wants to play, and would welcome the chance to return to Cleveland, where he was an overwhelming fan favorite. Flacco wanted to re-sign with Cleveland last season, but the Browns never made him an offer, opting for the younger Jameis Winston. Flacco would come at the right price point, and already knows the scheme, the coaches and players,” Cabot said.

Granted, Flacco didn’t look good in the playoff loss to the Houston Texans, and he didn’t play that well last season, either.

Then again, he proved to be a great fit for Kevin Stefanski’s system, and it had been years since the team’s offense looked as sharp as with him at the helm.

Flacco makes perfect sense from a financial standpoint as well, as he’s not going to demand a lot of money.

In addition, he’s a great leader and mentor in the locker room.

He’s already shown that he will embrace any role that’s given to him, uplift a younger quarterback, and be willing to help him develop.

If the Browns want to have their rookie sit out for a year, Flacco should be near the top of their list to start games for them.

