Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 7, 2024
Browns Announce Roster Moves Ahead Of Preseason Opener

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to address their needs on the defensive side as the unit has been pummeled with injuries from the start of training camp.

More than a dozen athletes have been sidelined since the beginning of camp for minor issues as the injury bug that bit Cleveland’s offense last season seems to have moved on to the defensive side.

Cleveland made multiple roster moves late Tuesday evening to bolster their defensive unit while also waiving two players on the offensive side of the football.

NFL Transactions’ Twitter account shared the moves as the Browns signed linebacker Landon Honeycutt while waiving offensive tackle Chim Okorafor and wide receiver Jalen Camp.

Earlier in the day, Cleveland announced the signing of defensive end Marcus Haynes to their roster.

Honeycutt is familiar to the Browns coaching staff after the 6-foot-2 NCAA Division II player joined the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis this year.

At Mars Hills in 2023, the linebacker played in 10 games and recorded 107 tackles and 5.5 sacks for the Lions.

By adding Honeycutt and Haynes, Cleveland’s corresponding moves were to waive Okorafor – an All-UFL guard this year in the spring league – in addition to Camp.

Camp entered the league in 2021 after finishing his career at Georgia Tech.

Since entering the league, Camp had been signed by five franchises with the hopes of landing a roster spot on a team’s 53-man roster.

During his rookie season, Camp earned an appearance in an NFL game for the Houston Texans, earning one catch for seven yards in the contest.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation