Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, August 7, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Za’Darius Smith Identifies 1 Player Who He Compares To Aaron Donald

Za’Darius Smith Identifies 1 Player Who He Compares To Aaron Donald

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.
Aaron Donald (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 

When individuals talk about all-time great defensive players, the name Aaron Donald will come up.

Donald earned a Pro Bowl nod in each NFL season he played, and the 6-foot-1 defensive tackle was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year twice during his sure-fire Hall of Fame career.

So when Cleveland Browns defensive end Za’Darius Smith compares a player on the current roster to Donald, it’s lofty praise indeed.

Smith did just that recently as he told Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram that rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall makes him think of Donald.

“He’s different man,” Smith said of Hall, adding “He reminds me of Aaron Donald a little bit.”

Smith quickly added a tongue-in-cheek comment to Petrak that he hoped Hall did not see his comments and “get a big head” with the high praise the comparison offers.

Still, Smith believes Hall is on the right track as he enters the NFL after just turning 21 earlier this summer.

One of the reasons Smith believes Hall deserves that comparison is how he attacks each practice.

“If you did see when we was there doing one-on-ones, he was winning each and every rep,” Smith said of Hall.

Hall was the Browns’ second-round draft pick in April, the highest selection Cleveland made this year.

At Ohio State, Hall earned All-Big Ten Conference recognition despite playing a limited starting role over the past three seasons.

Hall will get his first chance to live up to this hype on Saturday when the Browns host the Green Bay Packers in the teams’ first preseason contest.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Gives Honest Assessment About Browns' Defense
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Gives Honest Assessment About Browns' Defense

21 mins ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Jordan Love Shares His Thoughts About Starting Preseason Game Against Browns

17 hours ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Initial Browns' Depth Chart Reveals Interesting Spot For Mike Hall

18 hours ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Sign DE To Help Injury-Depleted Line

19 hours ago

A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the bench during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 21, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Insider Shares His Thoughts On Potential Brandon Aiyuk Trade

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Insider Reveals Browns Have 'Framework' Completed For Brandon Aiyuk Trade

1 day ago

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Analyst 'Don't See' Browns Being Interested In Brandon Aiyuk

2 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Za'Darius Smith Carted Off Field 'In Obvious Pain'

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns DL Quinton Jefferson

Analyst Identifies Veteran Browns DT Who Is Having 'Really Good Camp'

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Breaks His Silence On Kevin Stefanski's Play-Calling Decision

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Hanford Dixon Believes 1 Coach Will Benefit Browns Defense This Season

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Shares Simple Message About Week 1 Opponent

4 days ago

Super Bowl Trophy

Analyst Gives Clear Answer About Browns Being Super Bowl Contenders

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Earns No. 5 Ranking On NFL Top 100 Players List

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals Browns Veteran DT Returns To Cleveland To Treat Injury

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Shares A Clear Message About Browns WRs

5 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns' Response To City's Renovation Leaves Door Open For Team To Stay

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reveal D'Onta Foreman Being Treated After 'Direct Blow' To Head

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Insider Identifies Biggest Takeaway From Browns New Offense

6 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 13: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Analyst Suggests 1 Browns Player Is Critical To Offense's Success

6 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hanford Dixon Believes Deshaun Watson On 'Pitch Count'

6 days ago

NFL logo

NFLPA Takes Stance On Proposed Law That Could Affect Browns, Bengals

7 days ago

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sports media personality Mike Golic attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City.

Mike Golic Makes Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson

7 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: The Miz attends the 10th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

The Miz Makes Bold Prediction For Browns' 2024 Season

7 days ago

Browns Nation