Browns Sign DE To Help Injury-Depleted Line

Monday was not a good day for the Browns’ defensive line.

In addition to an injury for Za’Darius Smith forcing him to be carted off the field, second-year athlete Sam Kamara also left the field to seek treatment from the team’s medical staff.

Although Smith had only a knee contusion, he most likely will join defensive linemen Shelby Harris (undisclosed injury) and Dalvin Tomlinson (knee scope) on the sidelines for practices this week as he heals from the incident.

With a need for depth at the position, Cleveland made a move on Tuesday that will add depth to the unit.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Twitter that Cleveland signed Marcus Haynes, a defensive lineman on the Denver Broncos practice squad a year ago.

#Browns signing DE Marcus Haynes, per source. Was on Broncos practice squad last year. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 6, 2024

Haynes joined the Broncos in 2023 as an unsigned free-agent pickup, and he stayed with Denver until late November as a practice squad member.

Houston inked a futures contract with Haynes in February, but the Texans waived the first-year player late in May.

Haynes – who did not play in the UFL this season – signed a deal earlier this month to join the San Antonio Brahmas next year.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end played collegiately at Old Dominion from 2017 until 2022 where he played 55 games and earned 102 total tackles and 15 sacks for the Monarchs.

Haynes will be the eighth defensive end on the roster, joining a group that includes Smith, Kamara, Jeremiah Martin, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah Thomas, and Myles Garrett.

Cleveland starts their preseason slate this Saturday as the Browns host the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 p.m.

