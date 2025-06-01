Browns Are Gaining Significant Salary Cap Space

The NFL calendar features several crucial dates that reshape team finances, but June 2 holds special significance for franchises looking to improve their salary cap situation.

Several teams positioned themselves to benefit from this annual reset, with post-June 1 designations finally processing to create immediate relief.

Among the biggest winners sits the Cleveland Browns, who desperately needed financial flexibility after a challenging offseason.

After starting the offseason in one of the league’s worst financial positions, the organization now finds itself with significantly more spending power thanks to strategic roster moves.

“The following NFL teams are gaining cap space on Monday as a result of prior post-June 1 cuts made this offseason: Browns: $9.8M (Dalvin Tomlinson and Juan Thornhill),” The 33rd team’s Ari Meirov reported.

The Browns ranked third among teams receiving cap space relief, trailing only the New York Jets at $13.5 million and Houston Texans at $10.5 million.

These moves provided Cleveland with the financial flexibility they needed heading into the summer months.

Dalvin Tomlinson’s release generated the most substantial savings for Cleveland. His original $11.45 million cap hit dropped to just over $5 million in dead money for 2025, though $12.1 million remains on the books for 2026.

The veteran defensive tackle quickly found new employment, securing a two-year, $29 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

Juan Thornhill’s departure created additional relief, reducing his 2025 cap number from $5.68 million to $2.28 million.

The safety signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $3 million deal, with Cleveland carrying $5.67 million in dead money for 2026.

