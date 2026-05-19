Browns Are Generating A Buzz That Even Hanford Dixon Can’t Ignore

The calendar for the 2026 NFL season has officially been released, causing an uptick in excitement around the league. The NFL season never seems to die off, and fans are seemingly always engaged in one way or another, but the schedule release reignites that passion and fire.

While some fans might be more optimistic about their favorite team’s chances than others, there is a general sense of optimism across fanbases. That optimism could fade quickly when the season begins, but for now, it’s present and accounted for.

This extends to Cleveland Browns fans, who are excited to see how the team will perform after a litany of offseason moves and a new coaching staff. Analyst and former player Hanford Dixon talked about this in a recent segment of the Top Dawgs Show, indicating that the Browns are looking at an upward trajectory.

“Just excitement that fans, and people who are not fans of the Cleveland Browns, have for this team,” Dixon said.

Do the Browns have a different energy this year? #DawgPound@HanfordDixon29 senses more excitement from the fanbase in 2026. Watch the full episode! https://t.co/J2lqwJSvkc pic.twitter.com/ScPAYVHJ56 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) May 18, 2026

Cleveland fans are some of the most passionate around the league, but as Dixon noted, it’s not just the Dawg Pound faithful who are looking forward to 2026. This team has generated plenty of intrigue and excitement, but it’ll be interesting to see what they are able to accomplish come Week 1.

New head coach Todd Monken has his work cut out for him, taking over a squad that’s only won eight games over the past two seasons. This team does look a lot different than it did heading into the 2025 campaign, and the hope is that their free agent moves and draft picks will pan out sooner rather than later.

The excitement is there for this team, but it’s up to the coaching staff and players to put together a season to remember, hopefully for the right reasons. The AFC North is tough, as Dixon noted, and the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, and Pittsburgh Steelers have made moves of their own to try to improve their standing. Can the Browns compete for a division title for the first time since 1989, when the AFC North was actually the AFC Central?

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Why Nobody Should Crown A Browns Starter Yet