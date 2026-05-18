Browns’ Schedule Is Being Called The Weirdest In Years

Ever since the Cleveland Browns’ schedule was released for the 2026 NFL season, it has been analyzed and scrutinized to find any advantages or disadvantages it may hold. The Browns already knew it would be one of the easiest schedules in the league, based on the opponents’ combined winning percentage from last season.

They could not have foreseen the extended streaks of road games and home games that the schedule includes. Starting with two games in Florida, against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns begin the season with six of their first nine games on the road. They also close the season with three of their last four games away from home.

In between, there is a historically rare streak of four consecutive home games, which is why analyst Tony Grossi said he thinks the Browns’ schedule is unlike anything he’s seen in years.

“The middle [of the schedule] is all at home. We’re going to be at home for five weeks in a row in the middle of November through December, with a bye week. Four games and a bye week at home. It’s the weirdest schedule I can remember, but I would say only those first two weeks are really kind of unfair,” Grossi said.

"It's the weirdest schedule that I can remember," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns schedule. pic.twitter.com/VgXWRZajhx — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 18, 2026

The opening weeks provide a particular challenge as the Browns will be starting their first season under Todd Monken, who is one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history. Add to that the potential of nine new starters on offense, including possibly Deshaun Watson at quarterback, and it is likely that the Browns will not be fully up to speed on that side of the ball at that point.

They could still be experiencing that steep learning curve in the following weeks, though there will be potentially more forgiving road games at the New York Jets (Week 5), Tennessee Titans (Week 7), and New Orleans Saints (Week 9). From there, the schedule takes another interesting turn.

From Week 10 through Week 14, the Browns will not have to leave Cleveland, unless the players have vacations planned for their Week 11 bye week. The games against the Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons are likely to determine if the Browns are able to reach Monken’s stated goal of late-season playoff contention.

The Browns will then try to take advantage of that 40-day home stretch by closing strong against the New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens on the road, and the Indianapolis Colts at home.

NEXT:

KC Concepcion Makes Jersey Number Change