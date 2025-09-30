Browns Are Reportedly Conflicted Over QB Move

The Cleveland Browns had a four-man quarterback competition that resulted in veteran Joe Flacco winning the starting job over Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

However, Flacco has fallen flat in the first four games with two touchdowns, six interceptions and two fumbles.

With the Browns at 1-3, the team is reportedly conflicted about what to do going forward.

Analyst Tony Rizzo shared that there is an internal debate over who the Browns want to start at quarterback in their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

“My insider is saying that there’s strife in the building. Apparently it’s [Kevin Stefanski versus] Andrew [Berry] and Jimmy [Haslam]. Kev wants to keep Flacco. Andrew and Jimmy want the processor,” Rizzo said.

Rizzo said the Browns have too many decision-makers, which is holding them back, and while it’s important to have a variety of opinions, it speaks to a potential organizational disconnect if there is always disagreement at the top.

While nobody expected Flacco to start all 17 games, there was hope he could at least make it to the bye in Week 9, given how difficult the Cleveland’s early schedule was expected to be.

With how good its defense is, and how much the running game is improving with Quinshon Judkins in the backfield, a quarterback turning over the ball multiple times every week does the team a major disservice.

If rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel comes in and simply takes care of the football, the Browns have enough talent around him to start winning games.

It’s interesting that Stefanski is the one who wants to stick with Flacco, but if he keeps throwing interceptions, that may force the coach’s hand.

