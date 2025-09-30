Browns’ New Depth Chart May Hint At QB Plans

The Cleveland Browns could be preparing to make a major change.

Quarterback Joe Flacco hasn’t looked good at all through the first four weeks of the season, and many fans want to see rookie Dillon Gabriel take over the offense.

So, they might be disappointed to hear that head coach Kevin Stefanski might be sticking with the veteran.

“Joe Flacco [is] still the starter on the unofficial depth chart. But that can change,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote on X.

Heading into their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, Flacco is listed as QB1, with Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as QB2 and QB3, respectively.

Cabot claimed that could change at some point, but judging by what’s showing right now, it will be business as usual.

Granted, Flacco isn’t the only one to blame for the offense’s shortcomings.

The playcalling has been conservative and predictable, the wide receivers aren’t getting separation and are dropping easy passes, and the banged-up offensive line hasn’t been able to hold its own after losing two tackles to injury.

Yet, the Browns know what they’re getting from Flacco at this point in his career.

Even though the setting to start a rookie quarterback clearly isn’t ideal, it’s hard to believe Gabriel would be worse.

It might be better for the Browns to let Gabriel grow through his mistakes as opposed to sticking with a veteran who might not even be in the league after this season.

