Browns Legend Calls Out Team To Bring 1 Player Back In Free Agency

For years, Nick Chubb carried the Cleveland Browns’ offense.

That might not be the case anymore.

Clearly, Chubb’s best days are far behind him.

He’s banged up, and running backs seem to age in dog years because of all the wear and tear they endure.

Nevertheless, Hanford Dixon still thinks the team should bring him back.

In the latest edition of his podcast, the legendary defender claimed that Chubb had earned the right to return.

“I think they should make that a priority, to go out and bring him back. I think he deserves that,” Dixon said.

While he acknowledged that he’s not in the best of shape because of all the injuries, he still thinks he’s earned his stripes.

It’s hard to argue with that statement.

Of course, one can make a case for the team not to bring him back if they have to overpay.

You can also be sure that they would still need to add a rookie or another running back.

However, given that Chubb doesn’t seem to have any offers from other teams, there’s no reason not to sit down with him and make him an offer.

He’s a fan favorite, a class act, and one of the most respected leaders in that locker room, and you need those kinds of players, especially if they’re on team-friendly deals.

Even at this point in his career, the Browns could and should still have a role for him.

If money is an issue, which it obviously is, they should sign him to an incentives-based deal and make him earn it.

Hopefully, that will be the case.

