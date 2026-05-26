Browns QB Competition Has An Early Betting Favorite

The quarterback competition in Cleveland is officially underway, and the betting market has already made its early statement on who it expects to be under center when the Browns kick off the 2026 season.

ESPN Cleveland shared the opening week 1 starter odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, and the numbers tell an interesting story heading into training camp.

“Browns week 1 starter odds via @FDSportsbook: Deshaun Watson: -196, Shedeur Sanders: +158,” ESPN Cleveland.

Browns week 1 starter odds via @FDSportsbook – Deshaun Watson: -196

Shedeur Sanders: +158 Who do you think should be the Browns QB1? pic.twitter.com/Pftg2C3dGf — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 25, 2026

Watson sitting at -196 makes him the clear favorite in the eyes of the oddsmakers. Sanders at +158 is the underdog but not a longshot by any stretch.

The context around these numbers matters quite a bit. Watson has not played a full season of meaningful football in years, and the injuries that have followed him throughout his time in Cleveland have made it nearly impossible to evaluate what he actually is as a player at this stage of his career. He is the favorite right now largely because he is the veteran and the presumed starter entering the offseason program, not necessarily because he has done anything recently to separate himself.

Sanders, on the other hand, showed genuine flashes in his rookie season and has built real momentum heading into year two. The offensive line has been completely rebuilt, the weapons are better, and the voices around the league who believe in him have only grown louder as the offseason has progressed.

Todd Monken has not tipped his hand publicly on how this competition will play out, and he does not need to yet. That is what training camp is for. But the fact that Sanders is this close in the odds before a single padded practice has been held tells you everything you need to know about where the belief in him currently stands.

This competition is real. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise.

NEXT:

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