Insider Details Risky QB Gamble Browns May Consider

It’s not ideal, but the Cleveland Browns are headed for another training camp headlined by a quarterback competition. The bright side is that this year’s competition will only have two candidates compared to the four-man competition of last year, so if that 50-percent year-over-year reduction continues, the Browns are bound to have their franchise QB one way or another in 2027.

It’s encouraging that both Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders are embracing the process and have looked good in OTAs thus far, but there remains considerable doubt that either of them can be the franchise QB this organization so desperately needs. Because of that notion, many believe the franchise QB awaits in the 2027 draft, but there could be another option that one insider believes might be worth considering.

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby was recently denied eligibility for the 2026 season following his stint in gambling rehab. Because of that, he may opt for the supplemental draft, which ESPN’s Tony Grossi thinks could be a unique shortcut to finding the answer at the QB position.

“It is risky, but I think there’ll be a few takers for Brendan Sorsby. It is a shortcut to get your quarterback that you might not have available anywhere else. For that reason, I think [the Browns] thoroughly research it. It’s a blind auction. Most experts believe it’ll take a second-round pick to win this auction, or higher. My feeling is, based on Andrew’s past and the risk involved, that he would try to steal him and would not be disappointed if he doesn’t get him,” Grossi said.

Will the Browns put in a bid for QB Brendan Sorsby in the supplemental draft? @TonyGrossi breaks it all down… pic.twitter.com/6jwsMkOHb5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 27, 2026

There have been conflicting reports over the past few weeks about whether or not the Browns have any interest in Sorsby. There hasn’t been a player selected in the supplemental draft in seven years, but Sorsby was projected to be a potential top-five pick in the 2027 draft and could now be had for much less than that.

Of course, this is undoubtedly risky given the fact that Sorsby reportedly placed bets on college football as an active player, plenty of which were on his own team. This can’t be glossed over despite the nationwide acceptance of gambling, because if he does this again in the NFL, that’s it for him.

The Browns have brought in enough talent via the draft over the past few years and should be one of the few teams that would legitimately consider a move like this. The QB question needs to get solved, but a second-round pick might be a bit too high of a price tag if that’s what it comes to.

NEXT:

Browns Coaches Are Already Trusting KC Concepcion With A Different Role