Browns Being Connected To Interesting WR Trade

The Cleveland Browns offense looks to be in a state of flux heading into the 2025 NFL season as they’ve got to figure out which pieces are worth building around in the short and long-term.

The quarterback position will be one to watch during the offseason as the Browns sort through their myriad of options.

However, the wide receiver room is also a massive question mark after Jerry Jeudy.

The 2025 NFL Draft allowed Cleveland to take several highly-touted prospects, but they curiously decided not to take a receiver to add to their room.

The team did make a move by taking a flier on veteran wideout Diontae Johnson, but he’s hardly enough to get the Browns to a place where they can compete with the rest of the AFC.

After adding Johnson, Cleveland is being linked to an interesting trade target via Mason Cameron of PFF.

“Declining to select a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft has left Cleveland in a precarious spot. The team’s recent signing of Diontae Johnson is a cheap alternative with potential upside or possibly an empty addition, given his recent issues. That still leaves the door open for this offense to add an impact X receiver via trade. One option could be Alec Pierce, who played with Joe Flacco in Indianapolis last season, where he earned a 73.3 PFF receiving grade while catching passes from the veteran,” Cameron wrote.

Alec Pierce is a downfield threat who can take the top off of a defense, and it’d be easy to envision his fit with the Browns.

Pierce doesn’t seem like a fit for the Indianapolis Colts moving forward, and Cleveland would be wise to at least explore a deal.

