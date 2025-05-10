Dylan Sampson Gets Honest About Relationship With Quinshon Judkins

The Browns are transitioning from a pass-first offense to a run-oriented attack this season, and Cleveland entered the 2025 offseason with a big need at the running back position.

With only two running backs on their roster, the Browns addressed that need in the draft by taking Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins and Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson.

Both Judkins and Sampson finished with nearly 1,500 rushing yards during a single season while in college, and each player scored at least 35 rushing touchdowns over the past three years.

Having two players who have been their college’s featured back could certainly cause friction between the two, especially with each vying for playing time in 2025.

Sampson suggested that’s not the case for these two running backs.

The former Volunteer runner was honest about his relationship with Judkins, noting how the competition could bring out the best from both players.

“It’s been good,” Sampson said of his budding relationship with Judkins. “You can tell we’re gonna be able to push each other, gonna be able to learn a lot from each other. Me and Quinshon, I can tell, we’re going to have a good relationship. I’m glad to be in the backfield with him, along with the other guys as well.”

Both players have also been in this position before.

At Tennessee, Sampson split time in the backfield during the 2023 season with 1,000-yard rusher Jaylen Wright.

Judkins did the same this year with Ohio State, splitting carries with TreVeyon Henderson during the Buckeyes’ run to the championship game.

These rookies will compete with fourth-year veteran running back Jerome Ford for the Browns’ starting position in 2025, giving Cleveland a strong running back stable for the upcoming season.

