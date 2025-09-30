Browns Called Out For Mismanaging Their Playmaker

Two years ago, Cleveland Browns fans enjoyed the connection between Joe Flacco and David Njoku.

The tight end made a big leap when Flacco took over at quarterback, and he was expected to be the biggest winner of his return.

So far, that hasn’t been the case.

With most of their pass catchers struggling to get any separation, analyst Lance Reisland questioned the Browns’ decision not to get Njoku more involved in the offense, and he urged them to do something about it.

“I still don’t understand why David Njoku is not a bigger part of what they’re trying to do,” Reisland said. “I understand Harold Fannin is outstanding, but you have another tight end that’s really good as well. I think you need to maximize that.”

In four games, Njoku has 14 receptions on 21 targets for 128 yards and no touchdowns.

Contrary to what most people predicted, he’s played second fiddle to Fannin, a rookie who has 17 catches on 24 targets for 160 yards.

Granted, Fannin has been excellent, and he’s definitely the future at the position, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t enough targets for each of them.

Njoku, like the Browns’ wide receivers, had issues with drops in the past, yet he’s still a physical mismatch in the open field and a big play waiting to happen.

Now, with Flacco most likely about to lose his starting job and Cam Robinson set to take over at left tackle, the Browns might get some better quarterback play.

That could open the door for Njoku to be a bigger factor.

But if that doesn’t change soon, it’s hard to believe the Browns will consider extending his contract before he becomes a free agent.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran Named Among 'Biggest Winners' Of Week 4