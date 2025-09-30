Browns Veteran Named Among ‘Biggest Winners’ Of Week 4

The Cleveland Browns have an elite defense that is arguably the best in the NFL.

However, as good as they are at keeping the opposition away from the end zone and preventing them from moving the chains, their numbers aren’t eye-popping in terms of interceptions.

That’s why Irie Harris of Cleveland.com had an interesting choice for the team’s biggest winner from the Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions.

“Winner: Denzel Ward’s word,” Harris wrote. “A big highlight from the Week 3 win was Grant Delpit’s pivotal interception. Denzel Ward was asked about this during the week, stating Delpit cracked the seal for them in terms of takeaways, but how he also wanted to add to that. Ward manifested that Sunday. Jared Goff’s pass was intended for Jameson Williams but didn’t have enough air under it. Ward was in the right place at the right time and picked it off. This Browns defense finished 2024 with the fewest interceptions (four), and Ward had two of them. Through the first four weeks of this season, they’ve already recorded half of last year’s total.”

Of course, there’s much more to playing cornerback than getting interceptions, and few people could look at Ward and say he isn’t one of the best in the league.

Nevertheless, as elite as he is, he wants to be better at finishing plays.

He’s perhaps the best pass defender out there, but he rarely comes away with an interception.

That seems to be changing, and it’s the only thing that’s held him back in terms of being recognized as the best cornerback in the game.

Hopefully, the Browns’ elite defense will get some help from the rest of the team.

Special teams have been a major liability this season, and the offense hasn’t been much better.

It would be a shame to see this playoff-caliber defense fail to get to the postseason.

Ward is a special player who’s entering his prime, and he should be at a Pro Bowl level for years to come.

Which means there are likely more interceptions coming his way.

