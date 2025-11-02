Browns Called Out For ‘Missed Opportunity’ In NFL Draft

It has been six years since Andrew Berry took over as the Cleveland Browns general manager.

During that time, his draft record has been largely inconsistent.

Outside of standout selections like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Grant Delpit, along with a few rotational contributors, Berry has struggled to consistently find impact players until this year’s draft class.

That’s why Browns analyst Damon Wolfe took to social media to call out the team for passing on Troy Franklin in the 2024 NFL Draft:

“The amount of Tweets I fired off for the Browns to draft this guy in the 2024 Draft. He went in the 4th RD,” Wolfe posted on X.

The amount of Tweets I fired off for the #Browns to draft this guy in the 2024 Draft. He went in the 4th RD. pic.twitter.com/ugrV28Ifer — Damon Wolfe (@NFLinMotion) November 2, 2025

The Browns desperately need playmakers for their passing offense.

Franklin has emerged as a solid pass-catching option for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos, hauling in 33 receptions on 54 targets for 358 yards and four touchdowns.

The Browns, in the meantime, only have two touchdown receptions by a wide receiver this season, both from Cedric Tillman.

Jerry Jeudy has been the most disappointing player on the team and one of the most disappointing players in all of football this season.

He could still be a part of the team’s plans going forward, but it’s become painfully evident that he’s much better suited to be a WR2 than a WR1.

Undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond has struggled to do much this season, but he’s still young and has some upside, so it’s way too early to give up on him.

As for everybody else, there’s little to no talent at the position.

The Browns haven’t fared well over the past couple of years, but as much as Kevin Stefanski should be held accountable, he can only do so much with the roster Andrew Berry has put together for him.

NEXT:

Ohio State Playmaker Could Be Perfect Fit For Browns