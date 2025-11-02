Browns Nation

Sunday, November 2, 2025
Ohio State Playmaker Could Be Perfect Fit For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Ohio State Playmaker Could Be Perfect Fit For Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns desperately need to fix the offense.

Unfortunately, they might not have the resources to do so right now.

With that in mind, they have to set their sights on the 2026 NFL Draft and make sure to get the pieces they need.

That’s why team analyst Mac Blank urged them to find a way to get Ohio State WR Carnell Tate.

As he pointed out on X, the Ohio State star is the type of playmaking wide receiver they need, and they cannot afford to bargain shop anymore.

Under Andrew Berry, the Browns have gambled on late-round WR prospects multiple times, and they have yet to find a legitimate WR1.

Jerry Jeudy looked like someone who could’ve been that guy last season, but he’s regressed mightily this year.

Rookie Isaiah Bond has also shown flashes, but he’s still a rookie.

As for Cedric Tillman, it’s time to assume that he’s never going to be healthy.

The Browns clearly need to find a new quarterback and bolster their aging and brittle offensive line, but that shouldn’t drive them away from the possibility of landing Tate.

We’ve seen how having the right guy can help even the worst offenses get something going.

The Browns need that Malik Nabers-type game-changing pass-catcher.

Whether it’ll be Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, or someone else feeding him the ball remains to be seen, but regardless of the quarterback, this passing game won’t get much going with its current set of playmakers.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

