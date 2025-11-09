Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 9, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Called Out For Missing Big Trade Opportunity

Browns Called Out For Missing Big Trade Opportunity

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Called Out For Missing Big Trade Opportunity
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the best defensive player in all of football. Myles Garrett is a true superstar, a game-changing pass rusher who can wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage like few players before him.

However, that hasn’t done much to help this team compete at the highest level. That’s why, as tough as it would’ve been, some think the team would be better off just moving on from him.

Notably, that includes Bruce Drennan. In the latest edition of his show, the controversial analyst claimed that the Browns missed a big chance at the trade deadline:

“I was holding out hope that we would trade Myles Garrett. Get a couple of first-round picks from them. Look what the Jets did. Jets have three first-round picks. As a matter of fact, with the NFL trade deadline now coming and going, the Browns only made a minor deal,” Drennan said.

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns never got an offer for Myles Garrett. The Philadelphia Eagles inquired, but they never offered three first-round selections for his services.

Truth be told, that was an offer no one could’ve refused. It doesn’t matter how good a player Garrett is or whether the Eagles’ first-round picks were going to be late first-rounders; they just would’ve had to pull the trigger.

That wasn’t the case, and Garrett will stay in Cleveland for a little longer. Of course, that’s not to say that he’s not going to be traded at some point, and the rumors will surface again in the offseason. Still, it will take a lot for the Browns to make the move.

NEXT:  Josh Cribbs Believes Kevin Stefanski Made Big Mistake
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation