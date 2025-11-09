Browns Called Out For Missing Big Trade Opportunity

The Cleveland Browns have the best defensive player in all of football. Myles Garrett is a true superstar, a game-changing pass rusher who can wreak havoc at the line of scrimmage like few players before him.

However, that hasn’t done much to help this team compete at the highest level. That’s why, as tough as it would’ve been, some think the team would be better off just moving on from him.

Notably, that includes Bruce Drennan. In the latest edition of his show, the controversial analyst claimed that the Browns missed a big chance at the trade deadline:

“I was holding out hope that we would trade Myles Garrett. Get a couple of first-round picks from them. Look what the Jets did. Jets have three first-round picks. As a matter of fact, with the NFL trade deadline now coming and going, the Browns only made a minor deal,” Drennan said.

"I was holding out hope that we would trade Myles Garrett." #DawgPound Bruce wanted to deal Myles after seeing the returns the Jets got for their defensive stars. Presented by @drinkgaragebeer https://t.co/UsJc4UIIVX pic.twitter.com/uWQqLeYqBz — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) November 9, 2025

According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns never got an offer for Myles Garrett. The Philadelphia Eagles inquired, but they never offered three first-round selections for his services.

Truth be told, that was an offer no one could’ve refused. It doesn’t matter how good a player Garrett is or whether the Eagles’ first-round picks were going to be late first-rounders; they just would’ve had to pull the trigger.

That wasn’t the case, and Garrett will stay in Cleveland for a little longer. Of course, that’s not to say that he’s not going to be traded at some point, and the rumors will surface again in the offseason. Still, it will take a lot for the Browns to make the move.

