Josh Cribbs Believes Kevin Stefanski Made Big Mistake

The Cleveland Browns continue to make changes. There’s still time to save the season, but they need to have some sort of decent offense to do so.

That’s why offensive coordinators will finally do what offensive coordinators usually do: Call plays. However, as much as this makes sense and should’ve been the case all along, Josh Cribbs believes Kevin Stefanski just made a big mistake.

Talking on his “The Top Dawgs” show, the former Browns star claimed that the head coach should’ve held onto play-calling duties for a little longer. That’s because he wanted to see him call plays for Shedeur Sanders:

“This is a way for Stefanski to have a barometer on himself to say if Tommy can’t do it, it ain’t the playcaller. I want to see Stefanski with Shedeur and see how that is. Before Tommy Rees got a crack at it, I wanted to see Kevin Stefanski have Shedeur,” Cribbs said.

"Before Tommy Rees got a crack at it, I wanted to see Kevin Stefanski play calling for Shedeur Sanders."@JoshCribbs16 says Kevin gave up play calling duties too soon. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mHEt38vk2G — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) November 9, 2025

That’s not necessarily a vote of confidence in Rees. If anything, Kevin Stefanski hasn’t done anything in three years to make the fans feel like he should be the one calling the plays.

This will continue to be his offense, and he even admitted that he will still have a final say on the play calls. Being a control freak can help at times, but it hasn’t been the case in Cleveland.

Also, it’s not like Shedeur Sanders is about to play any time soon. It doesn’t sound like they have any intention whatsoever to move on from Dillon Gabriel, as bad as he’s been.

There are so many issues with the Browns’ offense, and it’s hard to believe that all of them will be solved overnight or by changing play-callers. Still, this was clearly long overdue, and it’s a big first step in the right direction.

