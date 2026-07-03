Browns Coach Drops Glowing Praise On Year 2 Player

Carson Schwesinger gave Browns fans plenty to celebrate during his rookie season, and the people inside the building who work with him every single day sound just as excited about what comes next as anyone watching from the outside. Linebacker coach Jason Tarver sat down for an exclusive interview on Cleveland Browns Daily and described what makes Schwesinger special in terms that leave no doubt about how highly the coaching staff views him heading into year 2.

Tarver laid out what separates Schwesinger from the moment he walks into the building each day.

“He loves football, and he loves being physical. He wants to set the tone. He loves ball. He loves his teammates. We are very excited about him. He wants to just help everybody make plays, regardless of if he does or not, and of course, he will because he is violent as heck, long arms, and strong,” Tarver said.

Physical dominance at the second level of the defense is what separates coverage linebackers from true defensive weapons, and Tarver is clearly describing a player whose physical tools match his football intelligence in ways that make him genuinely difficult to account for on any given play.

What stands out equally in Tarver’s comments is the emphasis on selflessness. A linebacker who is as concerned with creating opportunities for his teammates as he is with his own production is exactly the kind of player defensive coordinators build their schemes around. Schwesinger’s willingness to embrace that mentality as a second-year player, rather than arriving with the kind of ego that sometimes comes with early individual success, speaks to the character that drew Cleveland to him in the second round of the 2025 draft.

His rookie numbers back up every word Tarver said. Schwesinger finished his first season with 67 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 9 passes defended across 16 games, earning both the AP and PFWA Defensive Rookie of the Year awards in the process. Those are not just good numbers for a second-round pick; they are the kind of numbers that would stand out regardless of draft position or class expectations.

Now heading into a second season where opposing offenses will specifically gameplan around him, Schwesinger faces the challenge that defines whether a strong rookie year becomes a long-term career. Based on what Tarver is describing, the tools and the mindset needed to handle that elevated attention are both already in place. A linebacker with long arms, elite physicality, and a team first mentality who loves the game the way Tarver describes is exactly the foundation Cleveland needed to rebuild its defense around after losing Myles Garrett.

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