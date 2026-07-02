Browns Legend Explains Why He Could Never Join The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns unfortunately haven’t had the winningest history, but that doesn’t take away from how bitter their rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers is. Pittsburgh has beaten and battered the Browns for decades, but the Browns head into 2026 on a one-game winning streak against the Steelers after taking them down 13-6 late last season and will look to build upon that success and take them out two more times this upcoming season.

The rivalry could be even more intense if the Browns can keep building and trending upward, but the two parties still have had a lot of intense moments over the years. Because of that intensity, you don’t often see many players wearing both uniforms over the course of their careers, and one legend recently explained why he could never wear black and gold.

During a recent episode of BIGPLAY Cleveland, Josh Cribbs was asked if he would blame fans for holding it against him had he ever suited up for the Steelers. He said he never would have done it, but couldn’t blame the fans after seeing how welcomed Joe Haden was upon his return.

“I was bred from Cleveland. Bred into hating the black and gold. I couldn’t do that,” said Cribbs.

"I was bred from Cleveland. Bred into the hating the black and gold. I couldn't do that." – @JoshCribbs16 on why he would've never signed with the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/BTkYx2ZAio — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) July 1, 2026

Cribbs spent eight years with the Browns to begin his career before finishing with a year apiece with the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. He remains one of the most prolific kick returners in NFL history and has become a valued member of Cleveland’s sports media space.

It would have hurt to ever see him in Pittsburgh, but as he pointed out when talking about Haden, fans are smarter and more rational than they used to be and most understand the reality of playing in the NFL. Later in a player’s career, they are often not left with a ton of options and need to take whatever opportunity they can find to keep playing and keep feeding their families.

Haden joining the Steelers was a more painful move than Cribbs joining them would have been, and he has been well-received in Cleveland despite that. As long as players don’t burn bridges and don’t badmouth the city on their way out of town, the welcoming city of Cleveland will always have their backs despite wearing black and gold for a little while.

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