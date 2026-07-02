Insider Says Browns’ Front Office Is Stronger Than You Think

The attention surrounding the Browns this offseason has centered almost entirely on what is happening on the field, from the quarterback competition to the rebuilt offensive line to the pass rush situation following the Myles Garrett trade. But Mary Kay Cabot recently shifted the conversation to something that does not get nearly enough credit when evaluating where this franchise stands heading into 2026. The people making the roster decisions in Cleveland have quietly assembled one of the more experienced and well-rounded front office groups in the league.

Cabot broke down exactly who Andrew Berry has surrounded himself with and why the depth of that group matters.

“I think that Andrew Berry has surrounded himself with a lot of bright football minds. Tom Telesco, Ryan Grigson, Chris Polian, and then he has his own assistant general managers in Catherine Hickman, Glenn Cook, and Jimmy Raye. It takes a village, and they are putting their heads together and coming up with the best roster they possibly can,” Cabot said.

"Andrew Berry has surrounded himself with a lot of bright football minds. Tom Telesco, Ryan Grigson, Chris Polian. They're putting their heads together and coming up with the best roster they possibly can." 📞@MaryKayCabot on Browns new additions to the front office pic.twitter.com/r0lBijJrak — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 2, 2026

Tom Telesco spent 12 seasons as a general manager with the Chargers before a brief stint with the Raiders, accumulating the kind of evaluative track record that front offices pay premium prices to bring in as an advisor. His knowledge of what separates good rosters from great ones, built through years of drafting and managing salary caps at the GM level, gives Berry a valuable sounding board when major decisions need to be made.

Ryan Grigson returns to Cleveland for a 3rd stint with the organization, bringing a resume that includes his time as general manager of the Indianapolis Colts, where he guided the team to 3 consecutive playoff appearances and 2 AFC South division titles after inheriting a 2 win roster. His familiarity with the Browns organization, combined with that kind of track record as a decision maker, makes him a natural fit.

Chris Polian adds another layer of personnel depth. His career spans decades of NFL front office work, including stints with the Colts, Panthers, Falcons, Jaguars, and Commanders, giving Cleveland access to a perspective that has seen roster building succeed and fail across multiple franchises and multiple eras of the game.

There have been many questioning the front office in recent years, but the picture Cabot is painting suggests the people making those decisions have never been better positioned to get them right.

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